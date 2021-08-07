Homicide detectives investigating man's death in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man died early Thursday morning after he showed up at his girlfriend's Otay Mesa home bleeding from a wound to his upper body, police said.



Dispatchers received a call shortly after 3:25 a.m. from a woman requesting medical help for her boyfriend, who was bleeding when he came to the door of her home in the 3200 block of Caminito Quixote, west of Picador Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.



Medics responded, but the man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said. The victim's name was not immediately available.



Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the man's death.



No suspect description was immediately available.