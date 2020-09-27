Homicide investigation underway after man hit, killed by van in Old Town

Police said evidence at the scene suggests it was an intentional act, not an accident that the man was hit. The 48-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives were investigating a crash Sunday after a pedestrian was struck by a van in Old Town and believed the act was intentional, according to San Diego police.

SDPD officers were called to the 4100 block of Wallace Street around 3:30 a.m. following reports of a van hitting a man. The 48-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SDPD Homicide Lieutenant Andra Brown.

Brown said evidence at the scene suggests it was an intentional act and not an accident that the man was hit. The driver of the van, a 47-year-old woman, was detained for questioning.