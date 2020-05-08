Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in South Bay field

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a woman who apparently had been shot to death was found Wednesday in a patch of shrubbery near the Otay River.



A passer-by made the discovery in a field behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista about 6:30 a.m., according to police.



Preliminary evidence at the scene -- notably, spent shell casings -- indicated that the woman, whose identity was not immediately available, was slain, Lt. John English said. The woman was described as a Hispanic female in her 20's.



Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.