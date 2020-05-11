Homicide investigation underway in Ramona

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and no suspect description was immediately available.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A search is underway Thursday for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Ramona, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call in the 500 block of Pine Street in Ramona where they found the man believed to be in his 40s. He was rushed to Palomar Hospital but later died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Highway 78 was temporarily shut down during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.