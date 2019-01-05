SAN DIEGO — A homicide prompts SWAT standoff at a home near the Ocean Beach Pier Wednesday.

Armed officers are surrounding a home in the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue, near Bacon Street.

San Diego Police say they are searching for Daniel Chase McKibben after a woman’s body was found at his mother’s rental property following a call for a welfare check Wednesday morning. His brother made the discovery and called 911, then saw McKibben running away, according to police.

McKibben is being called a person of interest and wanted for questioning at this time, police say.

The streets in the surrounding area will remain closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.