'It's been a nightmare to live without him' | Information sought on El Cajon man missing since 1988

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking the public's help for information about a man who went missing in 1988, when he was 19 years old.

James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Peters had moved in with a roommate in El Cajon. His roommate denied any knowledge of Jamie’s whereabouts and said he left the apartment and didn’t say where he was going, according to ECPD.

Three months later, in December 1988, Jamie’s 1970 green Volkswagen bug was found abandoned on Mussey Grade Road in Ramona. His car had been stripped and vandalized, according to the ECPD.

Peters has not made contact with anyone since then, authorities reported.

"My brother is more than just a picture of someone on a missing poster," Peters' sister Kamryn said in a video released by authorities Tuesday. "My brother was a grandson, was a son and he was an older brother. He was someone who was very loved, and it's been a nightmare to live without him for over 34 years now."

"... I know that he will never come back and be right beside me ever again. I know that he was murdered," she continued. "My hope is that we can bring his remains home and find answers to find out who murdered him."

Authorities said investigators believe there are individuals who are still alive who have personal knowledge of the case.