SAN DIEGO — An intruder was fatally shot and a homeowner was stabbed Tuesday morning during a break-in at a Lake Murray home, police said.



Dispatchers received a call around 6:30 a.m. from a woman who stated her husband was fighting with a man who had come into their house and that her son shot the man at a home in the 6300 block of Lake Shore Drive, off Jackson Drive, according to San Diego police.

When police arrived a few minutes later, they found the 54-year-old homeowner on the floor with stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

The suspect, a 38-year-old white man, was located in the backyard pool with a gunshot wound. He was removed from the pool and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the homeowner confronted the suspect who had entered his home. The suspect began assaulting the homeowner at which point the homeowner’s 20-year-old son retrieved a gun and shot the intruder. The suspect ran out the back door and landed in the pool.

The victim and suspect have been identified, but their names are not being released at this time.

Lake Shore Drive was closed while homicide detectives investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.