SAN DIEGO — An intruder was fatally shot and a homeowner was stabbed Tuesday morning during a break-in at a San Carlos home, police said.



Dispatchers received a call around 6:30 a.m. from a person reporting a shooting at a home in the 6300 block of Lake Shore Drive, off Jackson Drive, according to San Diego police.



A man in his 30s suspected of breaking into the home was confronted by the homeowner and his son in his 20s, who shot the intruder, according to police.



When police arrived, they found the intruder's body in the backyard swimming pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the homeowner was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition for treatment of multiple stab wounds to the upper torso, police said.



No additional details about the intruder or the homeowner were immediately available.

The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive remain closed while homicide detectives investigate the shooting.

