IRS warns university students and staff of impersonation email scam

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Internal Revenue Service Tuesday warned of an ongoing IRS-impersonation scam that appears to primarily target educational institutions, including students and staff who have “edu” email addresses.

According to the IRS, the IRS’ phishing@irs.gov has received complaints about the impersonation scam in recent weeks from people with email addresses ending in “.edu.” The phishing emails appear to target university and college students from both public and private, profit and non-profit institutions.

The suspect emails display the IRS logo and use various subject lines such as “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment.” It asks people to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund.

The phishing website requests taxpayers provide their:

Social Security Number

First Name

Last Name

Date of Birth

Prior Year Annual Gross Income (AGI)

Driver's License Number

Current Address

City

State/U.S. Territory

ZIP Code/Postal Code

Electronic Filing PIN

People who receive this scam email should not click on the link in the email, but they can report it to the IRS. For security reasons, save the email using “save as” and then send that attachment to phishing@irs.gov or forward the email as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) and IRS Criminal Investigation have been notified.