Murder conviction reversed for Jane Dortik from 2001 case due to new DNA evidence

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A murder conviction was reversed Friday for a 73-year-old former Valley Center resident, who was convicted in 2001 of killing her husband and was serving a 25-years-to-life sentence, but may receive a new trial due to newly discovered DNA evidence.



Jane Dorotik was found guilty of the murder of 55-year-old Robert Dorotik, whose body was found on Feb. 13, 2000, one day after his wife said he disappeared after going jogging, prompting her to report him missing.



Dorotik was released from the California Institution for Women in Corona in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain out of custody on her own recognizance. Attorneys will reconvene Oct. 25 to discuss the possibility of a retrial.



Prosecutors alleged at trial that Dorotik beat her husband to death in their bedroom in the Valley Center horse ranch they rented, then dumped his body on the side of a road a few miles away.



Medical examiners concluded he died of blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation, which prosecutors alleged was committed with a hammer and rope.



The prosecution theory was that Dorotik killed her husband because she would have to pay him 40% of her income in the event of a divorce.



Attorneys from Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent say Dorotik was wrongfully convicted and submitted a habeas corpus petition alleging issues with the DNA evidence and testimony used to convict her.



Her attorneys say newly conducted DNA testing of the victim's clothing, fingernails and a rope alleged to be one of the murder weapons showed no evidence of Dorotik's DNA, excluding her presence from the crime scene.



They also alleged a prosecution expert witness testified during Dorotik's trial that stains found in the bedroom were her husband's blood, even though most of the stains were not tested and never confirmed to be blood at all.



District Attorney's Office spokesman Steve Walker said "newly discovered DNA evidence developed from advanced technology unavailable at the time of the 2001 jury trial" led the D.A.'s office to concede Dorotik's petition, thus reversing the conviction.