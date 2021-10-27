Judge rules Larry Millete violated protective order involving his 3 kids

Prosecutors said Larry Millete made 9 hours' worth of phone calls to his children since his arrest October 19.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The husband of missing mother Maya Millete returned to court Wednesday after he was accused of violating a protective order involving his three kids.

During last week's arraignment, a judge ordered Larry Millete not to have any contact with his kids.

Prosecutors said since then, he's made 129 phone calls from jail, and that includes 9 hours’ worth of calls to his kids. They said the calls were made from jail at all hours of the day, during school hours as well as late at night. One call was made at 1:48 a.m.

"These are consistent phone calls, 15 minutes, that end and it’s right back on the phone with the children. [During] some of them making comments about mother May's family," said Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles.

Bowles said during the calls, Millete asked his 11-year-old to read him the news headlines, as well as help him calculate what their mortgage is.

Bowles also said Millete told the 11-year-old to watch the movie "Shot Caller" with her 10-year-old sister so they would understand what it’s like for him to be in jail.

Bowles told the judge this is a violent R-rated movie about a businessman who goes to jail.

Millete's defense attorney said he didn't understand the protective order. She said he thought it only applied to witnesses.

But the judge said she doesn't believe him. She restricted his phone privileges. He is now only allowed to call his defense attorney.

Millete is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a bail hearing.