4 juveniles arrested and charged with the murder of a 16-year-old Escondido boy

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Four juveniles were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Escondido.

Escondido police were called to North Hickory Street and East Washington Ave around 5:46 p.m. on December 11 following reports of two shots heard, according to Officer Ryan Banks with Escondido Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 16-year-old boy down from apparent gunshot wounds, Officer Banks said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

On December 22, Escondido Police arrested a 17-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old girl in connection with the murder, according to police.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with murder. Liteunatant Suzanne Baeder with Escondido Police Department said in a press release.

Police said although the murder was gang-related, the victim had no affiliation with any gangs.

Anyone with information related to the crime was asked to contact the Detective in charge, Michelle Mayfield, at (760) 839-4926.

Escondido police encouraged residents of Escondido to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhood to the police department or to make an unidentified call to the department's anonymous tip line at 760-743-TIPS (8477) or online at police.escondido.org.