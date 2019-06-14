SAN DIEGO —

A status conference is slated for ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II at 10 a.m. Friday. Winslow was convicted earlier this week of raping a homeless woman in Encinitas, as well as exposing himself to two others, but jurors deadlocked on eight other counts. San Diego Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens who is prosecuting the case for the DA’s office is likely to announce Friday if they will seek a retrial of Winslow on any or all of the remaining charges.

According to the court, Winslow's defense has yet to file any motions but they could file a motion to dismiss. If the DA's office decides not to re-try the case or if the court grants a motion to dismiss the outstanding charges, then the court will likely set a sentencing date for the charges Winslow was convicted of.

The 35-year-old San Diego native Winslow II has been accused of rape, indecent exposure and lewd conduct by five women who all took the stand during his first trial. With jurors reaching verdicts on four charges but not on a remaining eight, San Diego Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman declared a mistrial Tuesday morning.

Following about a week of deliberations, the panel on Monday convicted Winslow of last May's rape of a 58-year-old homeless woman identified at trial as Jane Doe 2; exposing himself to Jane Doe 3, who was gardening in her front yard in Cardiff last May; and touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman known as Jane Doe 5 at a Carlsbad gym in February. He was acquitted of a second charge of lewd conduct related to a second incident involving Jane Doe 5.

The jury was unable to reach consensus on rape and kidnapping charges involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker who alleges Winslow targeted her last March in Encinitas, and a woman who says the defendant raped her when she was 17 and while she was unconscious in 2003.

Winslow faces up to nine years in prison on his current convictions – eight for the forcible rape and six months each for the lewd conduct and indecent exposure convictions. If he is re-tried and found guilty of the remaining charges, he could face life in prison.

Following the mistrial announcement Tuesday, lawyers for both sides held a press conference to address the media.