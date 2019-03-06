SAN DIEGO — Content Warning: The subject of this story is graphic in nature and it may be disturbing to some readers. Profanity is used in at least one of the videos below as well.

Testimony continued Monday in the trial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who is charged with raping two women in Encinitas in 2018 and raping an unconscious teenager in 2003. He is also accused of exposing himself to two other women in 2019.

Testimony began Monday with testimony from the daughter of Jane Doe 1, followed by Officer Jacqueline Pacheco with the City of Carlsbad. Officer Pacheco said when she spoke with Jane Doe 5 and her husband, he identified Winslow by name and said, "he's the football player, the guy that has the problem."

Detective John Johnson was briefly recalled to take the stand and then the defense rested its case early Monday morning with no rebuttal from the prosecution. The judge read jury instructions to the jurors. Court is expected to reconvene for closing arguments at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

If Winslow's convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

PREVIOUS TESTIMONY

On May 30, testimony began with cross examination of Jane Doe 5. She has accused Winslow of exposing himself to her and touching himself in front of her during two different encounters at a Carlsbad gym back in February of this year.

Following Jane Doe 5's testimony, her husband, ‘Robert C.’, also took the stand along with two employees from the Crunch Fitness in Carlsbad where Jane Doe 5 testified that both alleged incidents happened.

RELATED: Testimony continues in the rape trial of Kellen Winslow II

On May 29, Jane Doe 5 testified that Winslow stroked his penis while looking at her while she was sitting on a workout machine during one incident. She went on to describe a second incident in which she was at the same gym using a hot tub when she said Winslow also got in the hot tub.

RELATED: Rape trial of Kellen Winslow II continues with testimony from Jane Doe 4 and Jane Doe 5

On May 28, testimony began with Detective John Johnson who took the witness stand and laid out circumstantial evidence against Winslow II. The former NFL player looked on as photos from the day of his arrest were shown, which included still frames from surveillance video of him in his bicycling clothes and his Hummer H2. Both were described by women who have accused him of rape and indecent exposure.

RELATED: Kellen Winslow II on Trial: Testimony continued with Jane Doe 3

On May 23, one alleged victim identified as Jane Doe 3 took the stand to testify about Winslow allegedly exposing himself to her as she was gardening in her front yard on May 24 in 2018, along with a Vietnamese interpreter who translated what she testified to in court.

RELATED: Kellen Winslow II on Trial: Testimony continues with Jane Doe 2, sheriff's officers

On May 22, Jane Doe 2 took the stand to testify about Winslow allegedly raping her on Mother's Day in 2018. She said she believed it would be her "last night."

Jane Doe 2 testified during cross-examination that she never knew Winslow's last name and that she only knew him as "Kevin." She also called Winslow "very smart" saying that he put his hands on her throat in a way that wouldn't leave marks.

RELATED: Kellen Winslow II Trial: First accuser testifies at ex-NFL player's rape trial

On May 21, a woman identified as Jane Doe 1, was the first of five accusers expected to take the stand.

The female hitchhiker accused Winslow of raping her after he picked her up in March 2018. She said she did not flee or defend herself because the muscular football star had threatened to kill her.

RELATED: Kellen Winslow II Trial: Prosecution details allegations, defense claims incidents were consensual

The former football star, and son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts.