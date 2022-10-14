4 kids safe after kidnapping in Tierrasanta

The San Diego Police Department said a non-custodial parent took four kids from a home in military housing.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four children are safe and a man is in custody after reports of a kidnapping in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened on Collett Way around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said a non-custodial parent took four kids, all under the age of 11 from their mother's home in military housing. That's when the mother called police.

Officers tracked down the man at an apartment in National City and took him into custody just after 6:30 a.m. Friday.