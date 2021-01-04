4 killed, including child, in shooting at office building in Orange, California

ORANGE, Calif. — Four people, including one child, were killed and a fifth wounded in a shooting at an office building in Orange on Wednesday and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.
The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Orange Police Department Lt. Jen Amat.
The suspect was shot by police and taken to a hospital, Amat said. The suspect's condition was not known.
The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the office building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave., near Glassell Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.
The shooting drew a heavy law enforcement presence with more than a dozen police cars and a SWAT vehicle at the building, including fire engines from multiple fire departments, The Orange County Register reported.
Just after 7 p.m., the Orange Police Department shared an update on Facebook that read:
"Today at 5:30pm, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer involved shooting occurred. The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public. More details to follow."