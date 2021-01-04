4 killed, including child, in shooting at office building in Orange, California

ORANGE, Calif. — Four people, including one child, were killed and a fifth wounded in a shooting at an office building in Orange on Wednesday and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.



The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Orange Police Department Lt. Jen Amat.



The suspect was shot by police and taken to a hospital, Amat said. The suspect's condition was not known.



The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the office building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave., near Glassell Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.



The shooting drew a heavy law enforcement presence with more than a dozen police cars and a SWAT vehicle at the building, including fire engines from multiple fire departments, The Orange County Register reported.