Three men injured in shooting at La Mesa bar

LA MESA, Calif. — Three men were wounded during a shooting Sunday in the parking lot of a La Mesa bar, police said.



Officers responded to reports of gunshots outside the Alibi Bar in the 5200 block of Baltimore Drive at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department.



One man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, the lieutenant said. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital after officers rendered aid.



Two other men suffered gunshot wounds, one to his shoulder and one to his abdomen, but they left the scene before officers arrived and drove themselves to local hospitals, Runge said.



"Witnesses reported that the three victims were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot with at least one suspect, all of whom were patrons of the bar, when gunshots rang out," Runge said.



All three victims were expected to make full recoveries, he said.



Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene and the walls of surrounding businesses.



The gunman was a male, but a detailed description was not immediately released. And no motive for the shooting was immediately known, Runge said.



The police department's Investigations Division is conducting a review of the shooting.



Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.