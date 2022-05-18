Lake Elsinore teen charged with second-degree murder in Torrey Pines crash

Christopher Schmittel, 19, pleaded not guilty to 2 counts of second-degree murder and DUI charges as the driver in a horrific crash on Torrey Pines State Beach.

SAN DIEGO — Heartbroken over the sudden loss of her little brother, 19-year-old Johnny Punzalan, Angielena Rosales showed up to see her brother's friend Christopher Schmittel answer to charges in her brother's death.

“You know, it takes on a lot of feelings in coming and seeing him. Johnny's my baby brother, and I want people to see his face, and know that he was a great kid,” said Rosales.

Both Johnny Punzalan and Joshua Manzanares were killed in the April 25 crash at Torrey Pines State Beach, where investigators say Schmittel was driving his Subaru WRX with four of his friends inside.

Schmittel is suspected of driving under the influence and veering his car off North Torrey Pines Road, slamming into the guardrail and striking multiple rocks before landing on the beach.

Schmittel survived, along with 19-year-old passengers Adrian Garcia and Aaron McRay, both with injuries.

Rosales says McRay is now in a wheelchair with a broken femur.

"He enters a not guilty plea to each count and denies any and all special allegations,” said Andre Lapaine, attorney for Christopher Schmittel.

Schmittel appeared in court via video, only briefly answering the judge in regard to him being held without bail.

Schmittel pleaded not guilty to several charges including second-degree murder and three DUI felony charges for causing injury

“He has also been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs causing injury,” said Hailey Williams, Deputy District Attorney.

Rosales says she feels like the charges were strong.

“Our family has always said we wouldn't want someone else's kid to get taken away from them for something like this, so regardless, this somehow has to get to him to let him know it was wrong, and maybe not do it to another family,” said Rosales.

All five young men involved in the Torrey Pines crash were 19-years-old from Lake Elsinore.

Rosales says her brother Johnny was simply going to the beach with friends as a break from community college classes in Riverside and his job at Wendy's.

He is a graduate of Elsinore High School.

“Maybe other teenagers will learn from this and wear their seatbelt because from what I hear, he was not wearing a seatbelt, so where your seatbelt," said Rosales. "No matter how hard it is, don’t drink and drive, and you are responsible for everyone in your car,”

Schmittel is due back in court on June 1 for a bail review hearing. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.