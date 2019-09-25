SAN DIEGO — Technology, like DNA tests to find microscopic gunshot residue, plays an increasing role in solving crime.

While some methods focus on narrow pieces of evidence, one key piece of equipment helps San Diego Sheriff’s investigators with the big picture.

San Diego Sheriff’s criminalist Lauren Sautkulis uses advanced technology to help her navigate through the pieces of grim puzzles. Putting those pieces together deliberately and with great care is the essence of her work.

“The first thing you do [at a crime scene] is take an overall visual picture of what you see without disturbing any of the physical evidence,” she said.

Criminalists will go through the crime scenes with evidence technicians and lead detectives, and before they collect the physical evidence, they preserve the scene digitally using the FARO S-120 laser scanner.

The scanner uses a laser and mirror to collect data points, then scans again, taking images. Investigators will sometimes do dozens of scans of a crime scene.

After using the third scanner out in the field, they bring it back here to the new crime lab building in Kearny Mesa and ingest all the data into computers to develop products for investigators and prosecutors.

The data provides a 3D view from numerous positions, offering investigators, prosecutors, and juries the opportunity to view the crime scene in ways never before possible.

“The jury can actually go in the actual scene and manipulate what view point they see if it's important for their actual deliberations,” said Sautkulis.

It is not just the visuals; the scanner data offers a precise measuring tool.

That kind of visual and data rich information, in addition to all the crime lab resources, including ballistics testing, blood stain analysis, DNA testing, and more, give investigators and prosecutors the best chance possible to finish the crime puzzle.

“This tool and having these photos and these scans allows us to help ensure we have all the evidence we need and all the visual evidence and measurements to help solve crime," said Sautkulis.

Lauren Saultkulis said the laser scanner works so well that the only thing that could be better would be getting a second one for the department.