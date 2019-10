SAN DIEGO — A shooting near Tecolote Canyon left one person wounded today.

The gunfire in the 2400 block of Ulric Street was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, believed to be 17 years old, was not immediately clear.

Officers searched the neighborhood west of state Route 163 and south of Genesee Avenue for the unidentified shooter.