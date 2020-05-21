Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college admissions case

The couple is expected to plead guilty to multiple charges in Boston federal court on Friday.

LOS ANGELES — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty in Boston to federal conspiracy charges for their roles in the college admissions scandal and will spend time behind bars, prosecutors announced on Thursday.



Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, both of Malibu, are expected to plead guilty in Boston federal court on Friday.



The "Full House" actress will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her fashion-designer husband will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.



Under the terms of Loughlin's plea agreement, filed Thursday, the actress has agreed to a sentence, subject to the court's approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Under the terms of Giannulli's plea deal, he has agreed to serve five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admissions case.



U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said that under the plea agreements, the couple "will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case."



The charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud provides for a sentence of up 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by the judge based upon advisory sentencing guidelines and other factors.



Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton refused to dismiss the charges against the couple and other parents accused of cheating the college admissions process who claimed they were entrapped by federal authorities.



Gorton rejected a defense motion to toss the indictment over allegations of misconduct by FBI agents. The judge also denied a bid to block prosecutors from presenting secretly recorded phone calls for the jury.



Gorton wrote in the ruling that the court is "satisfied that government's counsel has not lied to or attempted to mislead the court or fabricated evidence."