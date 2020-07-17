Man, 18, jailed for allegedly murdering 19-year-old girlfriend in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old Mountain View man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend at the apartment they shared.



Jorge Manuel Sanchez allegedly gunned down 19-year-old Emily Cortez at a residential complex in the 4500 block of Imperial Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.



Patrol officers responding to a 911 call about the gunfire found Cortez mortally wounded on an upstairs walkway with a man trying to render medical aid, Lt. Andra Brown said. The victim died at the scene.



Detectives arrested Sanchez later in the day on suspicion of murdering Cortez.



Police have not determined a motive for the shooting, the lieutenant said.