SAN DIEGO — A detention hearing was held Thursday for a man accused in the death of three Chinese migrants whose bodies were found in the trunk of a car in San Diego last month. Neil Edwin Valera, a 50-year-old U.S. citizen who lives in Tijuana and is from El Paso, Texas, is accused of bringing the migrants through the San Ysidro Port of Entry in the trunk of his 1999 BMW, which San Diego police found parked in a residential neighborhood on Aug. 11.

The victims included a woman and her 15-year-old son along with another woman whose bodies were found in the trunk of a BMW in the Bay Terraces area of San Diego.

SDPD officers responded to a report of "a foul odor and blood dripping" from the car, which was parked near the 2100 block of Jamie Avenue. A witness first noticed the silver vehicle, which had a Texas license plate, on Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

At the hearing a U.S. attorney called Valera a major flight risk. He is being held with no bail

Valera pled not guilty as his last hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 1.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.