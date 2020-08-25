Man accused in fatal Pacific Beach restroom stabbing near Shore Club pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of fatally stabbing another man in an apparently random attack in a public restroom along the Pacific Beach boardwalk pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.



Martin Alvarez, 33, is accused in the Aug. 16 slaying of 39-year-old Michael Wagley, who was found mortally wounded about 7:30 p.m. in the restroom at 700 Grand Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing on a bicycle following the stabbing, San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said.



The lieutenant said Alvarez, who matched the suspect description, was detained in the area and later arrested on suspicion of murder.



The alleged motive for the slaying was unclear, but a prosecutor said the victim had no connection to his attacker.



Deputy District Attorney George Modlin called the stabbing a "random act of murder" in which Alvarez allegedly attacked the victim from behind, stabbing him in the neck. The prosecutor said Alvarez then threw Wagley to the ground and stabbed him several more times.



In addition to murder, Alvarez faces allegations of using a knife in the slaying.



Alvarez was being held without bail, but a bail review hearing was set for Friday.