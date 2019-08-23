SAN DIEGO — The 57-year-old man who allegedly beat his neighbor with a hammer was in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday morning. The man is accused of striking his neighbor several times during the attack.

Robert Whittaker pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

During Friday’s proceedings, the victim gave his testimony and the judge ordered that the victim not be identified or have his face shown. The testimony detailed a troubled neighborly dispute between the victim and the defendant. The victim said one of the disputes nearly resulted in a lawsuit before he decided against it.

Whittaker was arrested after the incident in June and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Quarrel between La Jolla neighbors leads to assault with hammer