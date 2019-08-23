SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old man who allegedly beat his neighbor with a club pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing Friday morning. The man is accused of striking his neighbor several times during the attack.

Robert Whittaker is charged with kidnapping and attempted murder. Disturbing details about the alleged attack were revealed during Friday’s proceedings.

At the hearing, the victim gave testimony, but the judge ordered that the victim not be identified or have his face shown. The victim’s testimony detailed a troubled history between the victim and the defendant. The victim said one of their disputes nearly resulted in a lawsuit before he decided against it.

RELATED: Quarrel between La Jolla neighbors leads to assault with hammer

There were incidents where the two La Jolla residents had property disputes which culminated in the alleged attack. The victim said Whittaker was unprovoked when he put him in a chokehold.

“I thought he was joking at first,” the victim said.

The victim said the defendant then started hitting him in the face with a wooden club – previously reported to be a hammer. He testified the defendant then closed them inside the victim’s garage.

The victim said he was able to answer a call on his watch, so he yelled for help telling the caller “I’m getting killed.”

He said that is when the defendant zip-tied his hands, put him in the backseat of his own Tesla and attempted to drive off. The victim said he was then able to convince Whittaker to let him go saying he would tell everyone he was in a mountain bike accident.

The defendant allegedly let him go and even called 911.

“I was hurting but I could walk,” the victim said.

Police later showed up at the victim’s door. Whittaker was arrested and the victim was taken to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries including a broken arm, broken teeth and a nasal fracture. He spent several days in the hospital.

Editor's note: The weapon in this case was previously reported to be a hammer. It was revealed in court on Aug. 23 that the alleged weapon was actually a wooden club which may have been a hammer handle but did not have a hammer head attached. This story has been updated to reflect that.