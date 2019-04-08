SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man accused of killing his 7-year-old daughter is scheduled to be arraigned Monday after the hearing was delayed last week. Several new charges have also been added for the suspect Pedro Araujo.

Pedro Araujo was arrested Wednesday after police found the body of 7-year-old Mariah Araujo in her family's home and recovered a knife. He was initially charged with murder and child cruelty but several other charges were since added.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department website, Pedro Araujo now faces charges including DUI, driving without proof of insurance, property vandalism, petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.The new charges are not related to Mariah's death.

Araujo was slated to appear in a Vista courtroom Friday afternoon, but did not appear because he was being held in "enhanced observation housing," though court staff did not elaborate. Araujo is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon and is being held without bail.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Mariah’s family pay for her funeral services and to provide “clothing and school supplies” for her surviving 6-year-old sister.