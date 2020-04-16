SAN DIEGO — Some readers may find the details in this story graphic and disturbing.

A 38-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's twin teenage daughters and wounding one of her sons during a domestic-violence rampage in Lemon Grove, authorities said.



Dwayne Edward Groves Jr. was arrested shortly after the shooting, which was reported just after noon Wednesday at a home in the 7400 block of Central Avenue, sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.



Deputies arrived to find the two teenage girls dead in the residence and a man wounded. Paramedics took the surviving victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Seiver said.



The man's age has not been disclosed by authorities, but a woman who identified herself as the mother of the victims told a videographer on Wednesday that the wounded victim was her 23-year-old son and the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.

RELATED: Lemon Grove woman says ex-boyfriend shot her children; gunman in custody

Witnesses told investigators the suspect had been romantically involved with a woman who lives at the home, Seiver said.



Deputies searched the area with help from a patrol helicopter and found Groves hiding in a backyard a few houses down from the shooting.



He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.



Groves was being held without bail pending his arraignment, tentatively scheduled for May 1.