Man accused of shooting CHP officer in the leg on I-8 freeway in court

Yuhao Du, who is accused of shooting the CHP officer in the leg on the I-8 freeway, faces several charges including attempted murder.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused of attacking a California Highway Patrol officer on Interstate 8 earlier this year was back in court Friday morning.

Yuhao Du, 25, faces several charges including attempted murder. He entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity back in May.

Authorities say Du crashed his car on I-8 freeway near the I-805 overpass on April 27, 2022 and when officer Tony Pacheco went to help him, Du attacked without warning.

Police say he tried to grab officer Pacheco's gun and it went off, striking Pacheco in the leg.

The gunshot injuries suffered by Pacheco, who has a wife and two young children, will require "a lengthy rehabilitation and potential surgeries," according to a GoFundMe.com page seeking donations to help the family with expenses during his recuperation.

Du was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury and attempting to take a law officer's gun. UC San Diego officials confirmed that Du is a graduate student there studying physics.

Du has remained in jail without bail for the last six months.