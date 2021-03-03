Man accused of trying to kill wife at Coronado Beach pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A parolee accused of trying to kill his wife at Coronado Beach in an attack that included trying to bury her in the sand pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an attempted murder charge.



Jose Luis Mares III, 23, of Moreno Valley, is accused of choking his wife, trying to drag her into the surf and bury her on the beach on the night of Feb. 24.



Coronado police said the woman called 911 just before 9 p.m. that night to report her husband had just tried to kill her on the beach.



Officers arrived to find the woman "badly injured" on a sidewalk in the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard. Medics took her to a San Diego hospital for treatment.



Deputy District Attorney Abigail Dillon said an argument ensued while the couple discussed their relationship at the beach.



The prosecutor alleged Mares then strangled his wife three separate times, each time "with increasing severity," leading her to lose consciousness on the third instance.



When she regained consciousness, Dillon said Mares was dragging her by the hair toward the shoreline.



After she briefly fought him off, Mares allegedly pushed her onto the beach and began covering her in sand, then took his wife's car keys and fled, authorities said.



The victim was able to run toward Ocean Boulevard, where a passerby found her on the sidewalk, according to Coronado police.



Police found Mares a short time later hiding in the backyard of a home on Alameda Boulevard, the department said.



He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other crimes in connection with the Feb. 24 incident, as well as a parole violation in connection with a 2017 carjacking conviction out of Los Angeles County.



After pleading not guilty, Mares was ordered held on $1 million bail.