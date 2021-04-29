Man accused of shooting 5 people in San Diego, killing one, to appear in court

Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 32, of San Diego, is accused in last Thursday's shootings that killed one and injured 4 in the Gaslamp Quarter.

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of shooting five people in the Gaslamp Quarter last week, killing one and injuring four, is slated to appear in court Thursday.

Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 32, of San Diego, is accused in last Thursday's shootings, in which police allege he used an untraceable "ghost gun" to gun down the victims starting at about 10:30 p.m.



Sarreshteh allegedly first shot 28-year-old parking valet attendent, Justice Boldin in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel in the 500 block of J Street. After opening fire on Boldin, the shooter "began to walk away, but quickly turned and fired again at the victim," Lt. Andra Brown said.



Boldin, an Ace Parking employee who was working at the time, died at the scene.

The assailant then walked off to the north, confronted a group of men in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue and shot each of them, according to the lieutenant.



Sarreshteh was then followed by other people who held him until officers arrived, Brown said. Officers arrested Sarreshteh on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following a struggle in which they shocked him with an electric stun gun, according to Brown.

The 4 others injured in the shooting have also been identified.

Vincent Gazzani, 27, is a resident of Perrineville, New Jersey and sustained serious gunshot injuries to his upper body. Gazzani remains hospitalized in stable condition.

His dad tells News 8, "He is doing better and we are focused on him right now."

Steven Ely, 68, is a resident of San Diego and remains hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his torso.

His wife Linda tells News 8, "Steven is in the Trauma ICU area at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. He has had two surgeries so far. A lot of organs were affected by the wound. If all goes well he will be out of the hospital in two weeks. I am thankful to all those people for their bravery and courage who helped save him. Doctors say the bullet will stay in him after he heals. It is safer not to remove it. He is a retired teacher from the Poway District."

Alexander Balis, 26, lives in Mullica Hill, New Jersey and has been released from the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to his arm.

By phone, he told News 8 he wasn't ready to talk about what happened and is already back home in New Jersey.

Jatil Kodati, 28, lives in Jersey City, New Jersey and was treated at the scene for a gunshot injury to his arm.



Sarreshteh remains in custody without bail. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an unrelated misdemeanor count of acting as a private patrol operator without a license.