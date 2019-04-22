SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of stabbing a 26-year-old man at Lake Murray after allegedly getting into an argument with the victim's family over a lost cellphone, police said.



The series of events began shortly before 6:35 p.m. Sunday by the lake just off Kiowa Drive in the San Carlos neighborhood, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



The 28-year-old man was having a picnic with his family when he lost his cellphone and used an application on another person's phone to track his cellphone's location, Buttle said.



The application showed that the cellphone was located in an area near the 26-year-old man and his family so the older man asked the victim's family if he could check their backpacks, the officer said.



One of the victim's family members was upset with the request and the two groups got into an argument, Buttle said.



"During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and started swinging it around and shouted a gang affiliation," Buttle said.



The victim was stabbed several times in the torso, according to reports.



The victim's family chased the assailant into the water and refused to let him out until police arrived, Buttle said. Officers responded to the scene and took the man, whose name was not immediately available, into custody without incident.



The victim's family drove him to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.



Two women in the assailant's group were detained for questioning, then later released, Buttle said.