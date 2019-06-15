CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man has been arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of women without their permission at Legoland.

Charisma Jucaban said when she and her family arrived at the Legoland water park they went straight to the locker rooms to change into their swimsuits. When she was changing her suit she said she saw a phone on the ground. At first, she thought someone had dropped it, but when she said something the phone was picked up and someone was running out. Jucaban said the man actually ran past her husband when fleeing.

After the incident, Jucaban reported a description of the man to security and by the end of the day Legoland had emailed her a surveillance picture. She said as soon as she checked it, “It was the guy.”

Not long after, Carlsbad Police arrested 26-year-old Anthony Galindo for invasion of privacy. Legoland confirmed he was a hotel guest, adding: “"Park staff acted promptly as the safety and security of Park guests is the number one priority. Park officials are assisting Carlsbad police with the investigation."

Jucaban says she is glad she spoke up, but she is still very upset of the possibility that he has pictures of her and her 2-year-old daughter.