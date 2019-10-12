DENVER — A good Samaritan helped prevent potential tragedy at a Denver elementary school on Tuesday by tackling an armed man who was randomly firing a gun outside the school, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Public School District (DPS).

Munroe Elementary School was about to let out for the day when a parent ran into the school shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday and alerted staff that a man was outside firing a gun and pointed that gun at them, according to a spokesperson for DPS.

Principal Abigail Brown immediately hit the duress button at the school, which placed the school on lockdown and notified both police and the DPS Department of Safety.

Shortly after, officers with the DPD responded to the school located 3440 W. Virginia Ave., near West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

The suspect, identified Wednesday as 44-year-old Dylan Todd fired multiple shots in the air and pointed his weapon at two people, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest from DPD. The document also notes that at the time, children were playing outside at the elementary school.

Shots were fired across the street from Munroe Elementary School in Denver on Tuesday.

KUSA

Gregory Florez said he went to the school to pick up his Godson and that Todd pointed the gun at him while he was in his car. He said he got out and went toward Todd and when he found the opportunity he tackled him and begun punching him.

"My godson, he comes out that same direction. Thought of those kids,” Florez said. "I would rather see kids and mothers all safe."

Florez said another man came over to help him and together they held Todd down until police arrived.

Todd "didn't seem right," according to Florez, who also described him as "belligerent."

DPD said scratches and scrapes seen on Todd's face were the result of that fight with Florez.

Dylan Todd, 44, is accused of firing a gun outside Munroe Elementary School. He suffered scrapes to his face when he was tackled by a good Samaritan.

Denver Police

Jones also credited the quick action of the parents and principal with preventing students from being dismissed while the man was firing his weapon. Once the area was deemed safe, the Department of Safety assisted the school in conducting a controlled release.

No injuries were reported, although according to DPD, both victims said they feared for their lives. Todd is being held for investigation of felony menacing.

Neither DPD or DPS tweeted about the incident to alert parents or the public.

Denver Police in July changed to an encrypted radio transmission that cuts off the public from real-time dispatch traffic, ending years-long access to scanner audio.

Jill Farschman, CEO of the Colorado Press Network, said scanner audio is crucial during breaking news situations. The audio helps journalists get to scenes quickly so witnesses can be interviewed, she said.

9NEWS and several other local media outlets refused to sign an agreement with the city to get access to the encrypted radio audio. Local media outlets take issue with a few clauses in the agreement, including one that would allow the city to inspect a media outlet’s “pertinent books, documents, papers and records.”

