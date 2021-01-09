Man arrested for firing shots during protest outside Mayor Todd Gloria's house

As a peaceful protest ended about homelessness and police brutality Monday night, the situation escalated with a neighbor reportedly firing shots.

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of firing shots outside of Mayor Todd Gloria's home earlier this week was out on bail Wednesday.

San Diego police said Monday night the mayor's neighbor, 37-year-old Lonnie Crawford, fired warning shots in the air after a confrontation with protesters, who were gathered outside of the mayor's home in Mission Hills.

San Diego police have been camped outside the mayor’s home since the confrontation Monday.

Neighbor Andrew Picard looked out his window after he heard shouting.

"I heard screaming, at which point I saw a truck driving up the street looking like he was hitting the protesters,” Picard said.

Activist Tasha Williamson was there and said the driver then confronted protesters.

"He gets out of his car and walks down the middle of the street [with] a very arrogant, white privilege proud boy attitude,” she said. “You upset about sidewalk chalk? I'm upset because Black men are not free to travel and they are getting dragged out of their car and shot in their backs and you are mad at some sidewalk chalk and some yelling?”

Profanities were shouted.

"He says, ‘wait right here, I got something for you,’” Williamson said.

Witnesses including Williamson said the man, now identified as 37-year-old Lonnie Crawford, came out on his deck.

"You see him walking out and he has a handgun and I say, 'He's got a gun. Let's go. Let's go,’” Williamson said.

Witnesses said he then pointed a gun in the air.

“And he then he lets off a round,” Williamson said.

That's when Picard called police.

"I was terrified for the safety of the protesters and I respect people's right to protest peacefully,” Picard said. “And while I don't like my street busy with protesters, what I don't like even more is a crazy neighbor with a gun shooting at people.”

Police said Crawford was taken into custody, booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Online records show that Crawford has since bailed out of jail.

A News 8 crew went to Crawford’s apartment, but he didn’t answer. A sign on his door read “No Trespassing. Violators will be prosecuted."

“We have peaceful demonstrations,” Williamson said. “We have not violated anybody at their home, at their place of business. We want people to feel uncomfortable to make change.”

Mayor Todd Gloria issued the following statement on the incident:

“All San Diegans have a constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest without fear of being attacked or intimidated.

Last night’s protest at the apartment building where my family and I live turned violent when a man not associated with the protest senselessly fired a gun.