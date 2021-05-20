Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in Vista park

VISTA, Calif. — A 21-year-old man suspected of assaulting a woman as she was walking her dogs in a Vista park and attempting to drag her into a patch of shrubbery was arrested Thursday.
The assault at Buena Vista Park on South Melrose Drive occurred shortly before noon Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials.
After the man allegedly grabbed the victim, they both fell to the ground, Detective Lucia Rodriguez said. Following a brief struggle, the man fled.
"The victim had light scratches to her legs from the fall," Rodriguez said.
Deputies searched the area by ground and with a helicopter but did not find the attacker.
Authorities announced just before 7 p.m. Thursday that Luis Enrique Ambriz Jimenez had been arrested in connection with the attack and would be booked at Vista Detention Facility on charges of kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery, false imprisonment and attempted robbery.
"The woman's detailed description of the man helped detectives in developing leads in the case," a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department read in part. "Once the suspect was identified, the victim picked him out in a lineup leading to his arrest."
Detectives also served a search warrant at Jimenez's home and found items related to the attack, police said.
The sheriff's department officials said they wanted to remind the public to remain alert at all times when out for a walk saying:
- "Always pay attention to your surroundings
- Walk with a friend or family member
- For your safety, avoid outdoor activities at night"
WATCH: Vista sheriffs searching for man who assaulted woman walking in Vista park