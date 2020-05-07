Man arrested for allegedly pointing rifle at family setting off fireworks in Chula Vista

Samuel Austin Laurabee, 28, allegedly pointed a bolt-action rifle at members of a nearby family who were setting off Fourth of July fireworks

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a family that was setting off fireworks, authorities said Sunday.

Samuel Austin Laurabee, 28, was arrested Saturday night in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to Lt. Scott Adkins of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Laurabee allegedly pointed a bolt-action rifle at members of a nearby family who were setting off Fourth of July fireworks, Adkins said.