Man arrested for fatal Fallbrook hit-and-run

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A hit-and-run suspect, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck and killed a 60-year-old Fallbrook woman walking with her husband near their home last week, was behind bars Monday, authorities reported.



Pasqual Domingo Pasqual Cristobal, 36, was arrested Sunday and booked into the county jail in Vista on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI causing death and manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol.



A dark-colored pickup truck allegedly driven by Cristobal veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive and struck the victim from behind on the shoulder of the street about 5 p.m. Thursday, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said. The driver pulled over and remained in the area for a short time before driving off.



The woman, whose name has not yet been released publicly, died at the scene.



Investigators identified Cristobal, a Fallbrook resident, as the alleged hit-and-run driver based on physical evidence at the scene of the traffic fatality, statements from the victim's husband and "numerous calls and leads" received and developed over the last several days, Latulippe said.



The officer offered "many thanks to the citizens of Fallbrook, as they assisted (the) CHP by providing tips and information regarding this incident."