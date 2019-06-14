SAN DIEGO — A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a young woman twice in the back in the parking lot of her Bay Terraces apartment complex, police said.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. Thursday at the Bonita Terrace Apartments on Doriana Street, just off South Woodman Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 20-year-old woman was standing outside her car in the parking lot of the apartment complex when the gunman walked up behind her, shot her twice in the back without saying anything and drove away, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

Officers later located the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Ocular, in the 4800 block of Eastgate Mall in the University City area and took him into custody, Heims said.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.