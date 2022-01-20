Man charged in cousin’s stabbing death pleads not guilty to murder

The prosecution says a Poway woman was stabbed to death by her cousin over a grudge about a car accident. The cousin faced a judge on murder and drug charges.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Candles and flowers were placed at South Creek Park in Sabre Springs to honor the life of 22-year-old Fatima Cedillo.

Deputy District Attorney Vanessa Gerard said Fatima's distant cousin Uriel Cedillo was at the South Creek Park early Sunday morning on Jan. 16. Fatima was with her group of friends when she walked over to greet her cousin Uriel.

"When the victim arrived, she went up to the defendant to give him a hug, he pretended to hug her back, and instead pulled out a knife and stabbed her twice in the head and three more times in the torso,” said Gerard.

The prosecutor said the final stab wound severed Fatima's artery and that the motive may be over a car wreck the family was recently in, where Uriel suffered an injury.

"He was with her in a car crash a couple weeks before, where she was the driver, and he chipped some of his teeth in the crash,” Gerard said in court via Teams video.

One cousin stabbed another to death in a San Diego park over a grudge about a chipped tooth, says San Diego Deputy DA Vanessa Gerard. Uriel Cedillo pleaded not guilty to murder and drug possession. Vigil for Fatima held at South Creek Park at 7pm💐 @CBS8 @stacygl @sdbrichards pic.twitter.com/wgLJKGsLR5 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) January 21, 2022

Gerard said Uriel took off, and police arrested him hours later at 10 a.m. with a large amount of meth and a pipe.

In court answering to the charge of murder and drug possession and narcotics paraphernalia possession, Uriel Cedillo denied the charges.

"He enters a not guilty plea and denies any allegations,” said Doug Miller, the public defender representing Uriel Cedillo.

Judge Brannigan said Uriel Cedillo will be held without bail. He faces up to life without parole.

Friends set up a GoFundMe for Fatima, which has raised over $7,200 to help her family with funeral expenses.

Uriel Cedillo is due back in court on March 7.

Family and friends planned to gather Jan. 20 for a candlelight vigil for Fatima Cedillo held at South Creek Park in the vening.