71-year-old man charged with dozens illegal sexual acts with a child dies in sheriff's custody

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sheriff's Department said a 71-year-old man charged with four counts of oral copulation with a victim under ten years of age and 11 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, died at an area hospital.

Maximillian Aguirre, 71, died at Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside around 3 p.m. on May 17, according to Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit.

"Aguirre had extensive medical issues unrelated to his incarceration and had been hospitalized since March 29, 2023," Lt. Jarjura said.

Aguirre was arrested by the Fugitive Task Force on December 16, 2021, and booked into Sheriff's custody. The charges were four counts of 288.7(b) PC- Oral Copulation Victim Under 10 Years of Age and 11 counts of 288(B)(1) PC- Lewd Lascivious Acts w/ Child Under 14 Years of Age with Force/etc.

"The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Lt. Jarjura added.

“We extend our sympathies to the Aguirre family and those affected by this death,” the department said in a statement.