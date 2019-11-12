SAN DIEGO — A man who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter and shot an off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy and a bystander will learn his fate Wednesday. Ray Pitoau was convicted of two counts of assault with a firearm for the August 2017 shooting.

It took three trials but jurors eventually convicted Pitoau of the most serious charge he faced - assault with a firearm.

In August 2017, off-duty sheriff’s deputy Jason Philpot was in the Gaslamp Quarter with family and friends after a Metallica concert when they passed Pitoau on the street. They said Pitoau, a convicted felon, pulled out a gun. Deputy Philpot said he saw Pitoau point the weapon at his brother so he ran toward the gunman.

RELATED: Man accused of shooting off-duty sheriff's deputy in court for opening statements

RELATED: Manhunt: News 8 investigation into deputy shooting suspect

Pitoa testified in court that he pulled the gun in self-defense and that it only fired because Deputy Philpot grabbed it. After the shooting, Pitoau fled to Mexico where he was later arrested.

In an earlier trial related to the incident, Pitoau was convicted of three felony firearm possession counts and sentenced to 27 years to life. The sentence he receives Wednesday will be added to that time.