Man detained for questioning on his mother's 'suspicious death' in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 57-year-old woman was found dead in her Oceanside home Tuesday, and her 31-year-old son is being detained for questioning.
Officers were sent to the 4500 block of Anne Sladon Street, in a residential area near North River Road, about 4:30 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.
The woman had suffered from unspecified medical issues, and a cause of death has not been determined, but officers are investigating it as a "suspicious death," Bussey said.
The woman's son, who was her caretaker, was detained for questioning, according to Bussey.
