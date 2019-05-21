SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning near an intersection in the Grantville area, police said.



Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly after 2:50 a.m. from people who reported hearing the sound of gunfire near the intersection of Holabird Street and Vandever Avenue, just east of Mission Gorge Road, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.



Officers arrived in the area and found a man in the street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Dobbs said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



The victim has not been identified as of 10:30 a.m., but he was described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s, with a heavy build, the lieutenant said.



Witnesses told police they saw a white man, who was roughly 5 feet 6 inches, running westbound on Vandever Avenue after the shooting. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, a backpack and black pants.



A person of interest who matched that description was detained in the area by patrol officers.



"That person was transported to San Diego Police Headquarters to be interviewed," Dobbs said. "It is unknown at this time if they were actually involved in the homicide."



Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.