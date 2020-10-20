Man fatally shot with bow and arrow in National City, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 35-year-old transient was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of using a bow and arrow to fatally shoot a man at a homeless encampment in National City, police reported.



Dispatchers received a report of a dispute around 2:35 p.m. Monday at an encampment west of the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue, near Interstate 5, according to the National City Police Department.



Arriving officers were flagged down by Miguel Antonio Venegas, who allegedly admitted he had used a bow and arrow to fatally shoot a man at a nearby transient camp, NCPD Capt. Alex Hernandez said.



Officers went to the camp and found the victim with a "fatal arrow wound," Hernandez said. His name was withheld pending family notification.



Venegas was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail around 8:50 p.m. Monday on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. He was being held without bail.



Authorities did not disclose a suspected motive for the killing.