Man fatally stabbed at National City motel; woman arrested

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was stabbed to death at a National City motel Thursday, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault shortly after 6 a.m. found the victim gravely wounded in the area of East Ninth Street and L Avenue, a short distance from the Motel 6 in the 1100 block of East Plaza Boulevard, according to the National City Police Department.

Paramedics took the man to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Based on witness accounts and other evidence at the scene of the fatal assault, investigators arrested a woman later identified as 44-year-old Amalia Samaniego, according to an NCPD statement.

Police did not reveal further details on what led detectives to name Samaniego as the suspected assailant nor disclose a suspected motive for the alleged slaying.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time," the department stated late Thursday morning.