Man reportedly followed 9-year-old in Santee, asked him to get in van

Police are looking for information on a man who reportedly approached a young boy on an East County street and asked him to get in his van and go to a pool with him.

SANTEE, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Department on Thursday shared a suspicious incident with the public involving a man in a van following a 9-year-old boy in Santee. The incident occurred Wednesday just before 5 p.m. and was reported to the Santee sheriff's station on Thursday.

The driver of the minivan pictured above is suspected of following the young boy in East County San Diego, sheriffs said. The boy told deputies he was walking alone on Trailridge Avenue when the driver of the van asked him to get in and go to a community pool with him.

The boy refused and the driver left the scene, according to authorities.

The driver was described as a white man between 18 and 20 years old with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt. There may have been a woman in the passenger seat of the van as well, according to the boy.

A surveillance camera in the area captured an image of a black four-door minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, with tinted windows and black rims.