ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was found dead in a hotel room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff Tuesday. Police and a SWAT team positioned themselves outside the Hacienda Motel in Escondido following a report of shots fired on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were originally called by hotel staff because a man was refusing to check out of his room. Officers arrived and knocked but the man refused to come out and told them he had a gun. Officers retreated and heard two shots come from the room.

Officers including SWAT personnel took up positions outside the building and have closed down a stretch of street in front of it as they try to make contact a man believed to be inside the motel room.

Officers tried without success to make contact with the man believed to be in the room where the shooting apparently occurred, Sgt. Paul Woodward said.

SWAT gained access to the room after 5 p.m. and found a man inside deceased. Authorities said the man appeared to be in his early 30s but did not provide any other details.