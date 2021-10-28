Man found dead in Hillcrest apartment

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family. Police describe him as a 60-year-old, white male.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An unidentified man was found dead inside a Hillcrest apartment, police said Thursday.

Officers found the man with "visible trauma to his body" in an apartment in the 3700 block of Eighth Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department. The man was pronounced dead on scene by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel.

SDPD homicide detectives are in the early stages of the investigation. They have no description of the suspect at this time.