Man found dead in Hillcrest apartment

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An unidentified man was found dead inside a Hillcrest apartment, police said Thursday.
Officers found the man with "visible trauma to his body" in an apartment in the 3700 block of Eighth Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department. The man was pronounced dead on scene by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family. Police describe him as a 60-year-old, white male.
SDPD homicide detectives are in the early stages of the investigation. They have no description of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.