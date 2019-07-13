SAN DIEGO — Officers found a man fatally shot inside a vehicle in Bay Terraces, a police lieutenant said.

Officers discovered the vehicle off the road with no other vehicles around and it did not appear to have been involved in a traffic crash, San Diego Police Lt. Paul Conley said.

Officers dispatched to the location a little before midnight in the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road walked up to the vehicle and discovered a man behind the wheel suffering from a gunshot to the upper body, Conley said.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, he said.

The San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-531-2293.